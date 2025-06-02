Russia attacked by drones. Explosions thundered in several regions – video
On the night of June 2, a number of Russian regions were subjected to a massive drone attack. Explosions were heard in Lipetsk, Kursk, Ryazan, and Voronezh, Russian propaganda media reported.
Local residents told the Shot Telegram channel that at least five explosions were heard in Kursk. Thick black smoke is visible in some areas.
According to the acting governor of the Kursk region, Alexander Khishtein, drones were allegedly shot down over the city, the debris of which "caused fires" in private houses and garages, and also "damaged an apartment building."
In Ryazan, eyewitnesses report at least eight explosions, especially in the Moscow district of the city, writes the Telegram channel Shot.
The Governor of the Ryazan Region, Pavel Malkov, confirmed the attack at around 00:55.
The Russian project "VChK-OGPU" wrote that in Lipetsk the target of drones could be a military airfield, in the Voronezh region – the Borisoglebsk airbase, and in Ryazan – "Dyagilevo".
Instead, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that from 8:10 PM to 9:45 PM, their air defenses allegedly destroyed and intercepted 53 drones over the territory of Kursk, Belgorod, Bryansk, and Oryol regions.
- On the afternoon of June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a special operation "Web", striking four strategic airfields in Russia, a source in the security service told LIGA.net . According to him, the Russian planes were hit using FPV drones launched from trucks ( you can see photos, videos and details here ).
- Among the aircraft that were hit were the A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft, the Tu-95 strategic missile bomber, and the Tu-22M3 supersonic long-range strategic missile bomber. It is important to note that Russia is currently unable to produce such aircraft.
- The distance from the most remote affected airfield, Belaya, to Ukraine is over 4,300 kilometers.
- The SBU later stated that as a result of the special operation, 34% of Russian strategic cruise missile carriers, the estimated cost of which is $7 billion, were hit .
- Zelensky reported that this was Ukraine's most far-reaching operation , and that the "office" for its implementation was located directly next to the FSB headquarters in one of the Russian regions .