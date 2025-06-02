Russia attacked by drones. Explosions thundered in several regions – video

Military airfields may again be the target of attacks, Russian Telegram channels report

Kursk region (Photo: propaganda media)

On the night of June 2, a number of Russian regions were subjected to a massive drone attack. Explosions were heard in Lipetsk, Kursk, Ryazan, and Voronezh, Russian propaganda media reported.

Local residents told the Shot Telegram channel that at least five explosions were heard in Kursk. Thick black smoke is visible in some areas.

According to the acting governor of the Kursk region, Alexander Khishtein, drones were allegedly shot down over the city, the debris of which "caused fires" in private houses and garages, and also "damaged an apartment building."

In Ryazan, eyewitnesses report at least eight explosions, especially in the Moscow district of the city, writes the Telegram channel Shot.

The Governor of the Ryazan Region, Pavel Malkov, confirmed the attack at around 00:55.

The Russian project "VChK-OGPU" wrote that in Lipetsk the target of drones could be a military airfield, in the Voronezh region – the Borisoglebsk airbase, and in Ryazan – "Dyagilevo".

Instead, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that from 8:10 PM to 9:45 PM, their air defenses allegedly destroyed and intercepted 53 drones over the territory of Kursk, Belgorod, Bryansk, and Oryol regions.