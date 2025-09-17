Russia strikes at Ukraine with Iskander and S-300 missiles and more than 170 drones - photos

A rescuer at the site of the Russian attack (Photo: SES)

On the night of September 17, Russia attacked Ukraine with Iskander-M/KN-23 and S-330 missiles and 172 drones. Air defense forces shot down most of the drones, but there were hits, reported Air Force.

The enemy launched the Iskander ballistic missile and the S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile from Rostov and Kursk regions. Among the drones, more than 100 were "Shahids".

According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down/suppressed 136 enemy Shahed, Gerbera and other drones in the north, south and east of the country.

Missiles and 36 attack UAVs hit 13 locations.

In particular, Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia facilities - the enemy hit the substations, that power the railroad network to put them out of commission. More than 20 trains are delayed, some intercity connections have been canceled.

In Kirovograd region, Russians strike at infrastructure facilities in Kropyvnytskyi district, , the SES reported to. A UAV hit caused fires at three locations.

In the Cherkasy region, the occupiers of hit critical infrastructure, a fire broke out on an area of 260 square meters. Pyrotechnics examined the site of the hit, after which rescuers extinguished the fire.

