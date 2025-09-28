Russian attack damages one of the buildings of the Polish Embassy in Kyiv

Consular Section of the Polish Embassy in Kyiv (Photo: WikiCommons)

The building of the consular section of the Polish Embassy in Kyiv was damaged in a massive Russian attack on September 28. This was confirmed by the spokesman for the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Paweł Wroński, reports Polish Press Agency.

"A rocket fragment damaged the roof, the same roof that was repaired after a previous attack of this type. The damage is minor, but we are still assessing it," the official said.

He noted that no one was injured in the building as a result of the attack, and the embassy's work was not suspended.

Last time, the consular section of the Polish diplomatic mission was damaged during the massive Russian attack on July 4. There were no casualties then either.

Later, during the August 28 attack by the occupiers, in Kyiv was damaged the building of the British Council organization and the European Union office.