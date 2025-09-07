Russians strike Sumy city center with drone: there are wounded, regional administration damaged

Four people were injured in the regional center, including two children

In the afternoon on Sunday, September 7, the occupiers attacked the center of Sumy – there are victims, the building of the regional administration was damaged. About this reported the head of the latter, Oleh Hryhorov.

As of the evening, four people were reported injured in the Russian drone attack on Independence Square, which took place around 1:30 p.m.

"A 60-year-old woman was wounded who was not far from the site of the hit. She was taken to the hospital. Doctors are examining the victim [...] A 13-year-old boy was also wounded, and his 6-year-old brother had a stress reaction after the explosion. Later, a 30-year-old man sought medical assistance. The injured are being examined, doctors are providing the necessary assistance," the head of the military administration of Sumy region said in his statements.

He noted that the regional administration was damaged in the attack. It is located on Independence Square, and the Sumy City Council is located in the same building.

"The blast wave damaged the administrative building and caused a fire. Specialists of the State Emergency Service eliminated the fire," reported rescuers.

The building of the Sumy regional administration has already been damaged by Russian strikes in July and August 2025.