Shmyhal on Operation "Pavutyna": This is not just an episode, it can happen again

Special Operation "Pavutyna" was necessary to improve the security situation against the backdrop of constant Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure and the population. Ukraine continues to work and therefore this (special operation. – Ed.) may happen again, said Prime Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Shmyhal in an interview with France 24.

According to Shmyhal, this was a very targeted military operation for Ukraine.

"We have been proposing a complete ceasefire for two months, and the Russians still do not agree. They continue to attack Ukraine every night, every day, there are constant missile and drone attacks on civilian infrastructure. So we have no choice – we must destroy their military potential and prevent them from doing so," he stressed.

According to him, Operation Spiderweb proves that innovation and new technologies play a crucial role in this war.

"Technology is changing the battlefield now. And I am convinced that Ukraine has many other ideas to improve this capability. So this is not just an episode, this can happen again. We continue to work hard. You can already see the results in the Black Sea, and we are freeing our airspace from Russian bombers," the Prime Minister said.

At the same time, he noted that Ukraine needs long-range missiles from its allies.

"We need them to neutralize Russian logistics near the border with Ukraine. Russia is attacking Donetsk, Zaporizhia, and Sumy regions. The only way to stop them, restrain them, and save many lives is to have the means to neutralize their military logistics," Shmyhal emphasized.

According to the head of government, military weapons and the creation of joint ventures for their production will be topics of negotiations with the French authorities.

"French weapons, which have proven themselves well on the battlefield, will be one of the topics. We want to continue our cooperation on missile development and accelerate the creation of joint ventures for the production of military defense equipment. We will continue to do everything to prevent the enemy from achieving its goals," Shmyhal emphasized.