Sky news: UN Security Council to meet amid attacks on Iran. Netanyahu to call Trump and Putin

It is alleged that world leaders also called and discussed the situation in the Middle East

Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: flickr.com)

The United Nations Security Council will meet on June 12 to discuss the situation in Iran. This was reported by and Sky news with reference to unnamed diplomats.

At the same time, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is likely to call US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. on June 12. In addition, he is expected to meet with British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

According to an unnamed German government official, Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Starmer also had a phone conversation to discuss Israeli attacks on Iran. He said the politicians agreed to "stay in close contact" on the issue .