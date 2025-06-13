Sky news: UN Security Council to meet amid attacks on Iran. Netanyahu to call Trump and Putin
The United Nations Security Council will meet on June 12 to discuss the situation in Iran. This was reported by and Sky news with reference to unnamed diplomats.
At the same time, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is likely to call US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. on June 12. In addition, he is expected to meet with British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.
According to an unnamed German government official, Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Starmer also had a phone conversation to discuss Israeli attacks on Iran. He said the politicians agreed to "stay in close contact" on the issue .
- On the night of June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion.
- Immediately after the strikes, the United States disavowed the operation, assuring that it was not involved, .
- Israeli strikes on Iran killed the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Baghri and IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami.
- Trump called on Iran to conclude a nuclear deal and said that new attacks would be more brutal. But the government of the country rejected the proposal.