German government does not rule out military contribution in the form of participation in peacekeeping forces, media reports

Germany is ready to strengthen the country's air defense and finance the production of cruise missiles as part of its security guarantees for Ukraine after the war. This was reported by the magazine Spiegel with reference to unnamed interlocutors familiar with Berlin's plans.

On Thursday, September 4, the German government will propose to strengthen Ukraine's air defense as part of security guarantees. The plan envisages an annual increase of 20%, taking into account the number of weapons systems and their effectiveness.

Berlin also plans to improve the offensive capabilities of Ukrainian aviation. It is about long-range precision weapons, such as cruise missiles, which are produced in Ukraine with financial and technological support.

In addition, Ukraine will receive equipment for four motorized rifle brigades. This will be equivalent to the supply of about 480 pieces of equipment per year, including infantry fighting vehicles.

According to the German vision, other key components of security guarantees are the continued training of Ukrainian military personnel and the close integration of the defense industry of Ukraine and European countries. Germany already makes a significant contribution to these services. Berlin also attaches great importance to Ukraine's further integration into the European Union, as well as to financial and economic support for Kyiv.

The German government does not rule out a military contribution in the form of participation in a peacekeeping force. However, according to the interlocutors, this requires a political agreement aimed at ending the war.

They clarified that a ceasefire or even a peace agreement is still far away. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not conceding in any way, instead he is intensifying his attacks on Ukraine.

On August 31, Merz said that Germany is not currently discussing sending ground troops to Ukraine.

In another interview, the German chancellor stressed that long-term security guarantees can only be determined after a ceasefire or peace agreement.