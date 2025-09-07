Starmer: Russia's strikes in Ukraine show Putin believes in his impunity

Keir Starmer (Photo: TOLGA AKMEN / EPA)

Russia's strikes in Ukraine show that the dictator Vladimir Putin "believes he can act with impunity", said prime minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer, in response to the massive Russian attack on the night of September 7.

"I’m appalled by the latest brutal overnight assault on Kyiv and across Ukraine, which killed civilians and hit infrastructure. For the first time, the heart of Ukraine’s civilian government was damaged (the building of the Cabinet of ministers. – Ed.) These cowardly strikes show that Putin believes he can act with impunity. He is not serious about peace," the politician wrote.

According to him, now, more than ever, partners must firmly support Ukraine and its sovereignty.

Meanwhile, the US president Donald Trump said he was ready to move to the "second stage" of sanctions on Russia for its war against Ukraine.

This happened against the backdrop of a statement by the US Treasury secretary Scott Bessent about discussions between the United States and the European Union on what they can do together to put economic pressure on Moscow. The official said that if the US and the EU intervene, the Russian economy "will be in total collapse" – and this will force dictator Putin to the negotiating table.