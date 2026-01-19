The businessman accused Bakanov and a former top SSU general. Law enforcement officers opened a case

NABU comments on statements of entrepreneur Vahanian regarding two former high-ranking officials of the Security Service of Ukraine

Ivan Bakanov (Photo: SBU press service)

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau has opened a case on possible corruption of former top officials of the Security Service of Ukraine, it has been confirmed LIGA.net in the agency. Earlier, businessman Serhiy Vahanian said that he paid for assistance a percentage of his income to the former head of the SSU Ivan Bakanov and former special service general Andriy Naumov.

"The NABU has registered a criminal proceeding on the facts of possible receipt of undue advantage by former high-ranking officials of the SSU, information about which was disseminated in the media," the anti-corruption body said.

Read also Loyalty for money. What you need to know about envelopes for MPs

The agency added that there are currently no suspicions.

Earlier, on January 17, entrepreneur Vahanyan said on the Youtube channel of the former MP Boryslava Bereza, that he was "part of the team" of Bakanov and Naumov and the SSU, and "a person who played a significant role".

Among other things, the businessman claims that he paid a certain percentage of the grain exports he was engaged in to these officials, as well as other top officials of the central office and regional departments of the agency.

According to Vahanyan: "Initially, this gratitude was expressed in the form of buying furniture, cars, armored vehicles, some expensive jewelry for Naumov and Bakanov. Then this whole story grew into a specific percentage of income, ranging from 30% to 50%."

The entrepreneur said that in return, he was offered that "everything would go smoothly": from the shipment of goods to the absence of searches by the controlling authorities. He noted that this promise was "partially" fulfilled.

Several photos were shown during the program. Vahanyan claims that they show Bakanov, Naumov and the money brought for them:

Screenshot from Boryslav Bereza's broadcast

Screenshot from Boryslav Bereza's broadcast

Screenshot from Boryslav Bereza's broadcast

The businessman also confirmed that he is outside Ukraine and is ready to cooperate with anti-corruption agencies. Bakanov and Naumov did not comment on Vahanian's statements.