The businessman accused Bakanov and a former top SSU general. Law enforcement officers opened a case
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau has opened a case on possible corruption of former top officials of the Security Service of Ukraine, it has been confirmed LIGA.net in the agency. Earlier, businessman Serhiy Vahanian said that he paid for assistance a percentage of his income to the former head of the SSU Ivan Bakanov and former special service general Andriy Naumov.
"The NABU has registered a criminal proceeding on the facts of possible receipt of undue advantage by former high-ranking officials of the SSU, information about which was disseminated in the media," the anti-corruption body said.
The agency added that there are currently no suspicions.
Earlier, on January 17, entrepreneur Vahanyan said on the Youtube channel of the former MP Boryslava Bereza, that he was "part of the team" of Bakanov and Naumov and the SSU, and "a person who played a significant role".
Among other things, the businessman claims that he paid a certain percentage of the grain exports he was engaged in to these officials, as well as other top officials of the central office and regional departments of the agency.
According to Vahanyan: "Initially, this gratitude was expressed in the form of buying furniture, cars, armored vehicles, some expensive jewelry for Naumov and Bakanov. Then this whole story grew into a specific percentage of income, ranging from 30% to 50%."
The entrepreneur said that in return, he was offered that "everything would go smoothly": from the shipment of goods to the absence of searches by the controlling authorities. He noted that this promise was "partially" fulfilled.
Several photos were shown during the program. Vahanyan claims that they show Bakanov, Naumov and the money brought for them:
The businessman also confirmed that he is outside Ukraine and is ready to cooperate with anti-corruption agencies. Bakanov and Naumov did not comment on Vahanian's statements.
- President Zelenskyy dismissed Bakanov from his post in July 2022, explaining there are many traitorous law enforcement officers, who sided with Moscow after the full-scale invasion. The following year, the former head of the SSU became a lawyer in the Poltava region. In October 2024, Ukrayinska Pravda stated that at the beginning of the great war Bakanov employed his son to the SSU, which he was heading at the time.
- Prior to joining the intelligence service, Bakanov, among other things, ran Studio Kvartal 95 LLC since 2013. In 2017-2019, he was the head of the Servant of the People party, and during the election he headed Zelenskyy's headquarters.
- Naumov was the head of the SSU's Main Department of Internal Security. According to the Schemes project, he left Ukraine on the eve of the full-scale invasion, and a case of high treason was opened against him. DBR reported media that he could have collected and passed on to the occupiers data constituting an official secret, including information about the security systems of the Chornobyl exclusion zone.
- Zelenskyy deprived Naumov of his general rank, calling him a traitor. The DBR served the former official with suspicions of illicit enrichment й forgery of documents. Naumov was twice convicted in Serbia for money laundering, but this country refused to extradite him to Ukraine. The former general was also put on the international wanted list of Interpol.
