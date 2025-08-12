The head of the Pentagon: During the negotiations, there will be concessions that no one will be happy with

According to the US Secretary of Defense, the negotiations are likely to include exchanges of territory

Pete Hegseth (Photo: EPA)

Secretary of Defense of the United States Pete Hegseth said that the American president Donald Trump created conditions for a possible peace agreement with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putinhowever, "there will be concessions" that "no one will be happy with". He said this said on Fox News.

According to Hagseth, the negotiations may include, and probably will include, exchanges of territory.

"There will be concessions. No one will be satisfied. But if anyone can do it, it's President Trump," he said.

The minister also added that Trump has already changed the rules of the game, in particular, according to him, he has created the conditions for a possible peaceful settlement, which was his goal from the very beginning.

"I don't think Vladimir Putin would have agreed to the meeting if he didn't feel this pressure. And I think there's a chance," Hegseth said.

Regarding his presence during the meeting in Alaska, the Defense Minister said that his visit is possible if his work schedule allows it.