The head of the Russian detention center where Roshchyna and Matveyev were tortured was served with a notice of suspicion

A system of torture of Ukrainians operated in the detention center in Perm region, law enforcement officials say

Victoria Roshchyna (Photo: Roshchyna / Facebook)

The head of the colony in the Russian Federation, where Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna and the mayor of the temporarily occupied Dnipro Rudne, Zaporizhzhia region, Yevhen Matveev, were killed as a result of torture, has been notified of suspicion in absentia. This was reported in the Security Service Ukraine, To the National Police and Office of the Prosecutor General.

We are talking about Vyacheslav Perevozkin, who has been the head of Detention Center No. 3 in the Perm Territory since July 22, 2024.

According to the investigation, during the period of Perevozkin's leadership, a system of ill-treatment of Ukrainian civilians illegally detained in Russia was organized and operated. The investigation found that the suspect gave illegal orders and committed physical and psychological violence.

Law enforcement officials said that the Ukrainians were held in inhumane conditions – at low temperatures, without warm clothes and hot water, with limited access to food, drinking water and hygiene products. Prisoners were forced to spend more than 16 hours a day in their cells standing up, without the ability to sit or lie down.

"Together with his subordinates, the suspect organized systematic torture – beatings, electric shocks, punches, kicks and rubber sticks," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

In September 2024, illegally detained citizens of Ukraine, including Victoria Roshchyna and Yevhen Matveev, died as a result of ill-treatment and failure to provide medical care. The investigation established a direct causal link between their deaths and the actions of the management of the detention center.

Mr. Perevozkin is charged with cruel treatment of civilians, combined with premeditated murder, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy. He faces life imprisonment for his crimes.