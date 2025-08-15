The UN promised to monitor the summit in Alaska and declared the need for a ceasefire

António Guterres welcomes the high-level dialogue between the two permanent members of the UN Security Council – the United States and Russia

UN (Illustrative photo: Martial Trezzini/EPA)

The United Nations will be monitoring the meeting of US President Donald Trump with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska, and reiterated the need for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine. A statement to this effect was made at the briefing by UN Secretary-General's spokesman Stephane Dujarric, reports Ukrinform.

According to him, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres welcomes the high-level dialogue between the two permanent members of the Security Council – the United States and Russia. The spokesman was asked to comment on the prospects of the meeting, which Trump estimated at 75% probability of success.

"We are not placing bets... We do welcome a high-level dialogue between these two permanent members of the Security Council," Dujarric said .

He added that the UN leadership's position on Russia's war against Ukraine remains unchanged.

"We want an immediate, complete and unconditional ceasefire as a first step towards a just, lasting and comprehensive peace that respects Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence within its internationally recognized borders, in accordance with the UN Charter, international law and all relevant resolutions of the organization," Dujarric emphasized.

He added that the UN will be closely monitoring the Alaska meeting and its results.

Trump will meet with Putin in Alaska on August 15. The venue for the summit is the military base in Anchorage, which was used to counter the Soviet Union at the height of the Cold War. It starts at 22:00 Kyiv time.

On August 11, Zelenskyy claimed that Putin is not preparing for a ceasefire and war, but instead the occupiers are moving troops for new offensives.