"The world is running out of patience with Putin." British Foreign Secretary spoke with Vice President Vance
"The world is running out of patience" with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's obstruction of peace talks, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said after a conversation with US Vice President J.D. Vance.
Lammy noted that he and Vance reaffirmed their "shared commitment to ending Russia's barbaric invasion of Ukraine and our commitment to lasting peace."
"Putin has been stalling and obstructing negotiations for quite some time. The world is running out of patience," the British Foreign Secretary stressed.
Vance himself did not comment on the conversation.
- The US Vice President has stated that Ukraine and Russia are now at a point where the war must end. Vance believes that diplomacy must bridge the "huge gap" between the positions of Russia and Ukraine on the issue of resolving the war.
- Bloomberg sources said that US officials have prepared a number of options for Trump to increase economic pressure on Russia as Putin delays ending the war. Despite such statements, the US president has still not resorted to new sanctions against the aggressor country.
- A State Department spokeswoman said the United States continues to mediate in the negotiations, but will leave this role if there is no progress.