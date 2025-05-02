"The world is running out of patience with Putin." British Foreign Secretary spoke with Vice President Vance

The politicians reaffirmed their "shared commitment to ending Russia's barbaric invasion of Ukraine and our commitment to lasting peace"

David Lemmy (Photo: NEIL HALL / EPA)

"The world is running out of patience" with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's obstruction of peace talks, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said after a conversation with US Vice President J.D. Vance.

Lammy noted that he and Vance reaffirmed their "shared commitment to ending Russia's barbaric invasion of Ukraine and our commitment to lasting peace."

"Putin has been stalling and obstructing negotiations for quite some time. The world is running out of patience," the British Foreign Secretary stressed.

Vance himself did not comment on the conversation.