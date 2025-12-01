Trump comments on corruption in Ukraine amid talks

US president says that the situation with corruption in Ukraine is "not helpful", but he is optimistic about reaching an agreement

Donald Trump (Photo: JIM LO SCALZO/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump in the context of negotiations on a peace plan said that Ukraine has problems with the corruption situation. The politician said this while talking to the press on board the presidential plane.

A journalist asked Trump if he had spoken to the secretary of State Marco Rubio and his special envoy Steve Witkoff after the Ukrainian-American meeting in Miami.

"Yes, I talked to them, and they are doing well. Ukraine has some small difficult problems. They have some difficult problems, but I think Russia would like to see it [the war] end, and I think Ukraine... I know Ukraine would like to see it end," the US president replied.

Regarding the problems facing Ukraine, the politician noted: "The situation with corruption continues, which in not helpful."

When asked whether corruption in Ukraine was impeding peace talks, Trump said: "I said it's been going on for three years, right? Didn't I say that for three years? I've been saying that. So I'm way ahead of schedule."

However, the US president added that he believes there is a "good chance" of a peace deal.