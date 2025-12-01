Trump comments on corruption in Ukraine amid talks
President of the United States Donald Trump in the context of negotiations on a peace plan said that Ukraine has problems with the corruption situation. The politician said this while talking to the press on board the presidential plane.
A journalist asked Trump if he had spoken to the secretary of State Marco Rubio and his special envoy Steve Witkoff after the Ukrainian-American meeting in Miami.
"Yes, I talked to them, and they are doing well. Ukraine has some small difficult problems. They have some difficult problems, but I think Russia would like to see it [the war] end, and I think Ukraine... I know Ukraine would like to see it end," the US president replied.
Regarding the problems facing Ukraine, the politician noted: "The situation with corruption continues, which in not helpful."
When asked whether corruption in Ukraine was impeding peace talks, Trump said: "I said it's been going on for three years, right? Didn't I say that for three years? I've been saying that. So I'm way ahead of schedule."
However, the US president added that he believes there is a "good chance" of a peace deal.
- Following the Miami talks, secretary Rubio said there is still "a lot of work to be done" on the peace plan, but positively assessed the meeting.
- The head of the Ukrainian delegation, NSDC secretary Umerov, said after the talks that Washington shares Kyiv's key goals.
- The previous head of the Ukrainian delegation, former head of the OP Yermak, resigned on November 28 after searches by anti-corruption authorities. He has not been notified of the suspicion. Umerov himself witness in the Mindich tapes case.
