Trump tried to explain why Zelensky will not attend the summit in Alaska

The US President said that his Ukrainian counterpart had already attended many meetings, but "nothing happened"

Donald Trump (Photo: Nathan Howard/EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not participate in the summit with American leader Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, which will take place in Alaska on August 15. The US President announced this at a briefing at the White House.

"He will not participate," Trump said when asked if the Ukrainian president had been invited to Friday's summit.

"I would say he could have gone, but he's already attended many meetings, he's been there for three and a half years. And nothing has happened," Trump emphasized.

At the same time, he said that he wants to organize a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin.

"The next meeting will be between Zelenskyy and Putin or Zelenskyy, Putin and me. I will be there if they need me. But I want to organize a meeting between the two leaders," Trump emphasized.