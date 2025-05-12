Turkish Foreign Ministry on the talks between Ukraine and Russia: The parties may reach a compromise any day now

Fidan emphasized that peace and stability in the region is important for Turkey

Hakan Fidan (Photo: x.com/TC_Disisleri)

Turkey has commented on the Russian proposal to resume peace talks with Ukraine. At a press conference on May 12, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan did not directly answer whether the parties could actually meet.

"I think the parties will reach a compromise in the coming days. Both sides are trying to enlist the support of the United States. We urge them to initiate a ceasefire as soon as possible," he said .

The Turkish Foreign Minister noted that the country's position was clear from the very beginning of the "long war" between Russia and Ukraine, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan voiced it many times.

Last week, Erdogan had phone conversations with the leaders of France and the United States, as well as with the Russian dictator.

"There was an offer from Putin, support from Trump and another offer from Zelensky. The fact that Turkey is at the center of all this is of particular importance. Peace and stability in our region is of particular importance to us," Fidan emphasized .