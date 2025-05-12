Turkish Foreign Ministry on the talks between Ukraine and Russia: The parties may reach a compromise any day now
Turkey has commented on the Russian proposal to resume peace talks with Ukraine. At a press conference on May 12, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan did not directly answer whether the parties could actually meet.
"I think the parties will reach a compromise in the coming days. Both sides are trying to enlist the support of the United States. We urge them to initiate a ceasefire as soon as possible," he said .
The Turkish Foreign Minister noted that the country's position was clear from the very beginning of the "long war" between Russia and Ukraine, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan voiced it many times.
Last week, Erdogan had phone conversations with the leaders of France and the United States, as well as with the Russian dictator.
"There was an offer from Putin, support from Trump and another offer from Zelensky. The fact that Turkey is at the center of all this is of particular importance. Peace and stability in our region is of particular importance to us," Fidan emphasized .
- At a press conference in the Kremlin on the night of May 11, Russian dictator
Putinoffered Ukraine to resume direct talks in Istanbul on May 15 without preconditions. Trump called it "a potentially great day for Ukraine and Russia." At the same time, the Russian dictator actually refused to sign a ceasefire on May 12.
- Zelenskyy said that Moscow must first agree to a ceasefire from May 12, and then Kyiv is ready to meet. The same position was again supported by European leaders and, eventually, by, Turkish President Erdogan. Macron noted that the proposal for a ceasefire from May 12 Europe put forward together with Trump.
- It was also reported that the foreign ministers of Ukraine's allied countries will discuss with the US and Turkey the organization of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul on May 12.