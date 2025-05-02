Two acting presidents resign in South Korea in one day
South Korea has announced the resignation of acting Prime Minister Han Deok-soo and his successor in the post, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok, in the same day. Deputy Prime Minister and Education Minister Lee Chu-ho has been appointed as the new interim head of state, Yonhap reported .
Han Deok-soo announced his resignation on May 1 due to his participation in the presidential election scheduled for June 3.
His successor as acting president, Choi Sang-mok, suddenly resigned that same evening after parliament impeached him for decisions he made while in office.
On May 2, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education Lee Chu-ho became acting president of South Korea. He will remain in office until the presidential election.
Early elections in South Korea have been called due to the impeachment of President Yun Seok-yeol, who is on trial on suspicion of attempting a coup.
- On December 3, 2024, the president of South Korea declared martial law due to an alleged threat of a coup.
- Within hours, the country's parliament unanimously supported a resolution to lift martial law.
- On December 4, a motion to impeach the president was submitted to parliament. Yun only succeeded in impeaching him on December 14 , on his second attempt.
- On January 26, prosecutors charged Yun with attempting a coup d'état.
- On April 4, the Constitutional Court upheld Yun's impeachment and removed him from office.
- On April 14, former South Korean President Yun Seok-yeol appeared in court in a coup attempt case.