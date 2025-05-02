Two acting presidents resign in South Korea in one day

The country is currently headed by Education Minister Lee Chu-ho.

Lee Choo Ho (Ajnj^ YONHAP / POOL/EPA)

South Korea has announced the resignation of acting Prime Minister Han Deok-soo and his successor in the post, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok, in the same day. Deputy Prime Minister and Education Minister Lee Chu-ho has been appointed as the new interim head of state, Yonhap reported .

Han Deok-soo announced his resignation on May 1 due to his participation in the presidential election scheduled for June 3.

His successor as acting president, Choi Sang-mok, suddenly resigned that same evening after parliament impeached him for decisions he made while in office.

On May 2, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education Lee Chu-ho became acting president of South Korea. He will remain in office until the presidential election.

Early elections in South Korea have been called due to the impeachment of President Yun Seok-yeol, who is on trial on suspicion of attempting a coup.