Ukraine is ready to go to Istanbul, but it is important for it to receive "memorandum" from the Russia – Yermak

In the document, Moscow should outline its vision of the steps necessary for a ceasefire

Andriy Yermak (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukraine is ready to go to Istanbul for talks with Russia next week, but it is important for Kyiv to receive a "memorandum" from Moscow. This was announced by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, France 24 reports.

"Ukraine is ready to participate in the next meeting, but we want to participate in a constructive discussion. This means that it is important for us to receive the Russian project ("memorandum". – Ed.)," the official said.

The media notes that it is currently unclear whether this is an official condition for Ukraine's participation in the negotiations. In the "memorandum", Russia must set out its vision of the steps necessary for a ceasefire.

Ukrainian diplomatic spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi suggested that Russia is afraid to send its "memorandum" to Ukraine, and this indicates that it is most likely filled with "unrealistic ultimatums."