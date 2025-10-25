Ukrainian air defense system can intercept Russian missile launchers – Air Force

According to the flight parameters, a jet bomb is similar to a cruise missile, said Yuriy Ihnat

Yuriy Ihnat (Photo: Facebook account of the military)

The Russian invaders are currently using guided missile bombs sporadically, while Ukrainian air defense can counteract such weapons. This was stated on the air of Suspilne by, Head of the Communications Department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat.

He reminded that the occupiers had already used such bombs in the Dnipro and Kharkiv regions, as well as in Mykolaiv. And on October 24, the Russians used such bombs for the first time to strike in Odesa region.

"The enemy is using these KABs, as they are called, with a jet engine, with a so-called accelerator, in isolated cases in different regions. They are watching how this weapon works. The defense forces are responding," Ihnat said.

He added that this type of weapon does not pose a particular danger at the moment.

"They are intercepted by air defense. Because the same bomb that is flying, launched from a Su-34 aircraft, is similar to a cruise missile in terms of its flight parameters. Therefore, it can be intercepted," Ihnat said.

He recalled that the day before this was confirmed by the South Air Command. It was the interception of two long-range KABs. The third bomb fell in an open area without consequences.

"So I would like to say that we should not raise the degree of tension in this regard so much," emphasized the representative of the PS.