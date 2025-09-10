Von der Leyen on "chess games" in Poland: Putin's message is clear, more pressure on Russia is needed

Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: EPA)

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that Russia had committed an unprecedented violation of Polish airspace with more than ten drones and called for more pressure on the dictator Vladimir Putin. About this she said said during a speech in the European Parliament.

Von der Leyen emphasized that Russia's recent actions demonstrate the Kremlin's refusal to conduct genuine diplomacy, including Putin's refusal to meet with the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to her, last week Russia carried out the largest attack with drones and ballistic missiles in the entire war, and the day before it attacked a village in Donetsk region, where more than 20 people diedwho stood in line for pensions.

The President of the European Commission emphasized that the attack on Polish airspace is an unprecedented case that requires a clear European response.

"Europe stands in full solidarity with Poland. Putin's message is clear, and our response should also be clear – more pressure on Russia, more support for Ukraine," Von der Leyen summarized.