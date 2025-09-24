Layton reminded that unlike Turkey, which shot down a Russian bomber in 2015, Estonia does not have its own fighter jets

Italy's F-35 fighter jets (Illustrative photo: GIUSEPPE LAMI / EPA)

The rules of the North Atlantic Alliance do not provide for the destruction of aircraft unless they show hostile intentions. About this, commenting on the Russian violation of Estonian airspace on September 19, colonel Cedric Layton, retired U.S. Air Force said for text LIGA.net.

"The Turks shot down [the Russian Su-24] with their own planes, but Estonia has no planes of its own. In response to the three Russian MiG-31s, NATO brought up Finnish and Italian F-35s [the latter are based in Estonia] to intercept them," the former military officer said.

Layton noted that NATO rules of engagement do not provide for the shooting down of aircraft unless they demonstrate hostile intent.

According to a former military officer, Russian MiGs over Estonia were on a "mission" to test the effectiveness of NATO's air defense.

REFERENCE In November 2015, the Air Force of Turkey, which is also a NATO member, was launched, destroyed a Russian Su-24 frontline bomber when it violated the country's airspace near the Syrian border. The aircraft was part of the Russian group that was bombing Syria. The incident resulted in the death of the aircraft's crew commander.



In response to the downing of this ship, Russian dictator Putin introduced sanctions against Turkey. However, the following year, the aggressor country began to cancel these limitations.