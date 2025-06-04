Zelensky awarded SBU soldiers after Operation "Spider's Web" – video

The President noted that the operation in the enemy's rear had caused significant damage and losses to the aggressor

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the Security Service of Ukraine after the special operation "Web" in the rear of Russia. The Head of State published footage of the awarding ceremony.

He thanked the soldiers for the brilliant realization of Ukraine's right to defense.

"The most important thing that Operation Web has proved is that war causes significant damage and losses, including to the aggressor. And this is the restoration of justice, and this is the enforcement of real peace," the President noted .

Zelenskyy reminded that Russia has already used thousands of missiles and attack drones, as well as strategic aviation against Ukraine. The Kremlin has also entered into alliances with North Korea and Iran and uses North Korean and Iranian weapons for attacks: ballistic missiles, attack drones, and artillery.

In addition, the DPRK's special forces are fighting against the Defense Forces. And Ukraine has the right to defense, Zelensky emphasizes.

"I want to thank the service for everything you do every day. I would like to thank all your colleagues, brothers-in-arms, friends, family and friends. I personally thank, Vasyl Vasylovych, you," the President summarized.

It was the most far-reaching operation of Ukraine, and the "office" was directly next to the FSB office in one of the Russian regions .Experts showed visualization of Operation Spider Web.