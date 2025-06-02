Zelensky on Operation Web: Losses will push Russia to diplomacy

President says Ukraine can cover up to 40% of its arms needs with domestic production

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the losses will force Russia to the negotiating table. He said this at the summit of the Bucharest Nine and the Nordic countries, commenting on the special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine to attack Russian airfields on June 1.

"Europe, together with America, has better weapons than Russia. We also have stronger tactical solutions – our yesterday's Operation Web proved it. Russia needs to understand what its losses mean. This is what will push it to diplomacy. And when Russia suffers losses in this war, it will be obvious to everyone that Ukraine is defending not only itself, but the whole of Europe," he said .

Ukrainian president emphasizes that if Russia is preparing attacks from Belarus, as intelligence suggests, allies need to step up support now.

"Weapons production is a key factor. Strengthening Ukraine is the way to end the war and prevent its expansion," he said.

Zelenskiy added that Ukraine can cover up to 40% of its arms needs with domestic production – but this requires stable funding.

on June 1, the SBU conducted a special operation "Spider's Web", , striking four strategic airfields in Russia. Among the aircraft hit were the A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft, the Tu-95 strategic bomber and the Tu-22m3 supersonic long-range strategic bomber. Russia is currently unable to produce such aircraft.

According to the Ministry of Defense , 117 drones were involved in the special operation, with a corresponding number of operators. As a result, 34% of strategic cruise missile carriers located at Russian air bases were hit.