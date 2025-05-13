Zelensky wants to go to the inaugural mass of the new Pope Leo, but it depends on the circumstances of the war

Pope Leo XIV (Photo: ALESSANDRO DI MEO / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to attend the inaugural mass of newly elected Pope Leo XIV on May 18, if war-related circumstances permit, the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said in an interview with Reuters.

According to Yermak, Zelenskyy is ready to hold negotiations with any world leaders on the sidelines of the papal inauguration.

The head of the OP added that the new pontiff told Zelensky during a phone call on May 12 that he was ready to facilitate such meetings, and also promised to "do everything possible" to help achieve a just and lasting peace.

A number of world leaders are expected to attend the inaugural mass.

"He [Zelenskyy] is planning to come, but you know that before [Sunday] we have some other very important meetings," Yermak said, referring to possible peace talks in Turkey scheduled for May 15.

The Head of the Office added: "Of course during war it's difficult to be sure, but I know that he will be happy to be in Rome on this day."

The official noted that the Vatican is a "great place" for meetings between heads of state, and noted that this was confirmed by the conversation between Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump on the day of the funeral of the previous Pope Francis.

The United States has not yet announced who will represent the country during the new pontiff's inaugural mass.

Yermak also said that during the call with the President, Leo XIV "spoke very warmly about Ukraine." The head of the OP added that the pope's reaction to Zelenskyy's invitation to visit Ukraine was "very, very positive," but no commitments were made regarding the visit.

As Reuters notes, in the interview, Yermak downplayed some of the negative aspects of relations between Kyiv and the Vatican under the papacy of Francis, who has periodically made comments that have irritated Ukrainians.

"We think it [Leo's papacy] will be some continuation of the policy of Pope Francis," the head of the OP said, recalling the papal promise to continue humanitarian aid and facilitate the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

But at the same time, "it will be a new policy," Yermak concluded.