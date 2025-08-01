Zelenskyy discusses formats of peace talks between leaders with Starmer

Among the topics of the call between the president and the prime minister was coordination with US leader Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with the British prime minister Keir Starmer formats of negotiations at the level of leaders to end Russia's war against Ukraine. The leader of Ukraine wrote this in his social networks.

"We discussed our cooperation with American partners, including coordination with the president Trump and possible formats of peace talks at the level of leaders. We are also preparing for active diplomatic work with our partners in Europe and the United States. We have agreed on our positions ahead of upcoming international events," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier, the head of state reiterated that Ukraine is ready for a meeting at the level of leaders to resolve the war, after the dictator Vladimir Putin made a number of cynical statements and noted that he had not abandoned his demands.

The British prime minister expressed condolences over the loss of life due to the Russian shelling of Kyiv on the night of July 31. As a result of this missile and drone attack 31 people died, five of them children, and 159 people were injured, including 16 children.

"We talked today [with Starmer] about how to stop the killings, give more protection to our people and force Russia to end this war," the president said.

He noted that he had discussed with the British prime minister the urgency of increasing drone production, especially interceptors: "There is a specific financial need, and we agreed to find a solution."

Sanctions were also among the topics of conversation – Zelenskyy noted that Moscow "is really afraid of them, no matter how much it tries to pretend that it doesn't care.".

"Sanctions work precisely and there will be more of them. We are working with everyone on coordinated restrictive measures," the head of state added.