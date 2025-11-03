The Ukrainian Navy defeated an elite Russian special forces unit on the Syvash drilling rig in the Black Sea. This was reported by the Navy reported in their social media and posted videos of their combat work.

The military note that in addition to the occupiers' reconnaissance and surveillance equipment, the invaders' anti-tank missile system was destroyed.

"In an attempt to pass off another defeat as a victory, the Russians are spreading a video of the alleged destruction of a navy boat by a Lancet munition, when in fact we have successfully used a kamikaze drone," the statement said.

REFERENCE. "Syvash is one of Ukraine's four jack-up drilling rigs in the Black Sea, built in Soviet times. In September of 23, the HUR reported on the release of four platforms in the Black Sea, including the Syvash and the so-called "Boyko towers". In August 2025, intelligence chief Budanov visited the positions of the soldiers on Snake Island and the platforms, but no list was given. Earlier, in October 2024, border guards reported that they recaptured the platforms near Snake Island. In May of the following year, the SSU reported about the destruction of radars and warehouses of Russians on gas production platforms.