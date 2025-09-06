15 injured in Zaporizhzhia due to Russian drone attack

Four people hospitalized in Zaporizhzhia on September 6 due to Russian drone strikes

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration)

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims of a Russian drone attack on the evening of Saturday, September 6, has increased dramatically. This was reported to by the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov.

According to him, 15 people were wounded as a result of an enemy attack on the city.

Four people were hospitalized, and 11 others are being treated on an outpatient basis. Doctors provide all necessary assistance to everyone.

Earlier, Fedorov reported that there were confirmed hits of seven "Shaheds". However, some of the drones were shot down.

A kindergarten was heavily damaged – almost 80% of the building was destroyed. One of the critical infrastructure facilities, private and multi-storey buildings were also damaged.