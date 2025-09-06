15 injured in Zaporizhzhia due to Russian drone attack
In Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims of a Russian drone attack on the evening of Saturday, September 6, has increased dramatically. This was reported to by the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov.
According to him, 15 people were wounded as a result of an enemy attack on the city.
Four people were hospitalized, and 11 others are being treated on an outpatient basis. Doctors provide all necessary assistance to everyone.
Earlier, Fedorov reported that there were confirmed hits of seven "Shaheds". However, some of the drones were shot down.
A kindergarten was heavily damaged – almost 80% of the building was destroyed. One of the critical infrastructure facilities, private and multi-storey buildings were also damaged.
- On the afternoon of Thursday, September 4, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with a drone, wounding four people.
- On September 6, Zelenskiy said that Russians have used more than 1,300 attack drones against Ukraine since the beginning of the month.
Comments (0)