Another child dies in Ternopil after Russian strike. 35 dead already

Death toll after Ternopil attack rises as another child dies in hospital

Attack on Ternopil (Photo: SES / Facebook)

As a result of the Russian missile attack on Ternopil on November 19, a child, 12-year-old Adriana Unolt, died in hospital. About reported ternopil Mayor Serhiy Nadal. This brings the death toll to 35, including seven children.

"Little Adriana Unolt, 12 years old, died after a nine-day fight for her life. Her mother is dead, her sister is still in the hospital," the statement said.

On the night of November 19, the Russians once again massively attacked Ukraine, launching 48 missiles and more than 470 drones. The targets were mainly western regions.

As a result of strike with X-101 missiles on a high-rise building in Ternopil was known about 34 dead, including six children. The rescue operation lasted four days.