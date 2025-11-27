Another child dies in Ternopil after Russian strike. 35 dead already
As a result of the Russian missile attack on Ternopil on November 19, a child, 12-year-old Adriana Unolt, died in hospital. About reported ternopil Mayor Serhiy Nadal. This brings the death toll to 35, including seven children.
"Little Adriana Unolt, 12 years old, died after a nine-day fight for her life. Her mother is dead, her sister is still in the hospital," the statement said.
On the night of November 19, the Russians once again massively attacked Ukraine, launching 48 missiles and more than 470 drones. The targets were mainly western regions.
As a result of strike with X-101 missiles on a high-rise building in Ternopil was known about 34 dead, including six children. The rescue operation lasted four days.
- on November 20, journalist Yulia Kiriyenko accused mP Oleksandr Fediyenko was accused of publishing a video from an exhibition of electronic warfare manufacturers, after which Russia launched a massive attack on Ternopil. He stated that he did not publish anything secret and had permission to film.
- on November 21, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Maciej Wierzur reportedreported that a Polish citizen, 7-year-old Amelia, was killed in the attack on Ternopil.
- november 23 Zelensky reportedthe Ukrainian media reported that the fate of six people after the shelling of Ternopil remains unknown.
- on November 24, the National Police told about the search for the remains of the missing. Five fragments of bone and soft tissue were found among the rubble.
