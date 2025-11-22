One more body found in Ternopil after Russian attack - 32 people killed
Porokhnia Yana
News editor at LIGA.net
The death toll in Ternopil has risen to 32 as of 03:00 on November 22. About it reported serhiy Zyubanenko, head of the Ternopil Oblast Police.
Rescuers found the body of another woman under the rubble during the search and rescue operations. Among the 32 people killed were six children, including one Polish citizen.
The number of injured remained unchanged - 94 people, including 18 children.
Emergency and rescue operations are ongoing. Seven people are still missing.
- On the night of November 19, the Russians once again massively attacked Ukraine. They launched 48 missiles and more than 470 drones.
- Under attack were mainly western regions. As a result of strike with X-101 missiles on a high-rise building in Ternopil killed and injured dozens of people. november 19-21 are declared days of mourning in Ternopil for the victims of the enemy shelling.
- As of November 21 13 people did not get in touch and were considered missing.
