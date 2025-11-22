One more body found in Ternopil after Russian attack - 32 people killed

Emergency and rescue operations at the site of Russian strikes continue unabated

Ruins of a house in Ternopil (Photo: SES)

The death toll in Ternopil has risen to 32 as of 03:00 on November 22. About it reported serhiy Zyubanenko, head of the Ternopil Oblast Police.

Rescuers found the body of another woman under the rubble during the search and rescue operations. Among the 32 people killed were six children, including one Polish citizen.

The number of injured remained unchanged - 94 people, including 18 children.

Emergency and rescue operations are ongoing. Seven people are still missing.