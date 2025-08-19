Russia's massive attack on Poltava region: targeting energy sector

Dozens of explosions took place in Kremenchuk. Energy and transportation infrastructure was targeted

Consequences in Kremenchuk (Photo: Telegram / vitalii_maletskyi)

On the night of August 19, Russians massively attacked Poltava region, leaving some people without electricity. This was reported to by the head of the regional military administration Volodymyr Kohut and the mayor of Kremenchuk Vitaliy Maletskiy .

There have been reports of hits and falling debris in Kremenchuk and Lubny districts. Administrative buildings of local energy sector enterprises were damaged.

In Lubny district, 1471 residential and 119 legal subscribers were left without electricity as a result of the attack.

At night, the Air Force warned of the movement of groups of attack drones, and after 05:00 – of cruise missiles headed for Kremenchuk.

Maletsky said that "dozens" of explosions occurred in the city, with energy and transportation infrastructure being targeted.