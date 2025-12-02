Third victim of November 29 attack dies in Kyiv, number of casualties increases in Dnipro

In Dnipro, two more victims seek medical help after missile attack on December 1

Attack on the Dnipro River (Photo: SES)

In Kyiv, the death toll from the November 29 attack has risen to three people. And in Dnipro, as of this morning, the number of people injured in a missile attack on December 1 has increased. This was reported by local authorities.

Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko reportedreported that the injured man, who was in serious condition, died in hospital. As a result of massive enemy attack on November 29 two people were immediately reported dead and 27 injured, including a child.

In Dnipro, December 2 is declared a day of mourning for the four people killed in a rocket attack the day before. Head of the regional military administration Vladyslav Haivonenko reportedreported that the number of injured had increased to 45 people, with two more residents seeking medical help.