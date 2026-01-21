Trukhanov released from house arrest on his own recognizance
Hennadii Trukhanov (Photo: Telegram channel of the former mayor of Odesa)

Kyiv court mitigates preventive measure for former Odesa mayor Gennady Trukhanov in the case of the deaths during the bad weather in September 2025. About this reported Suspilne with reference to lawyer Oleksandr Lysak.

According to him, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv canceled Trukhanov's house arrest. The measure of restraint was changed to a personal commitment and the electronic bracelet was removed.

Trukhanov has been under round-the-clock house arrest since October 31, 2025. He and other local officials are charged with negligence, which, according to the investigation, led to the deaths of nine people during the bad weather in Odesa on September 30.

