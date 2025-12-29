Family of journalist Roshchina killed in captivity receives payments from the state
The family of the journalist Victoria Roshchyna, tortured in Russian captivity, has received assistance from the state for her death. This was announced by the chairman of the parliamentary committee on freedom of speech and MP Voice Yaroslav Yurchyshyn.
He received confirmation of the transfer of funds from the State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting of Ukraine. It is a payment in the amount of UAH 302,800.
"No payments will bring Vika's family back. But this is the minimum that the state is obliged to do to show respect for its fallen journalists," Yurchyshyn said.
According to him, the Cabinet of Ministers has already allocated funds in the state budget for 2026 to pay the affected media workers. As reported LIGA.net in the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers, this payment is tied to the subsistence level. Therefore, the amount may increase next year.
- Roshchina disappeared in August 2023 on Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory. The SBU, and then the Russian side confirmedthe journalist was taken prisoner by Russians.
- In October 2024, the Coordination Center confirmed the death 27-year-old journalist in Russia. The next day was launched investigation of Roshchyna's death in captivity.
- In April 2025, it became known that journalist's body was returned to Ukraine. The Prosecutor General's Office reported that the following were found on Roshchina's body numerous signs of torture.
- In November, the EU Council imposed sanctions against Russians, in particular those involved in the torture of a journalist.
- december 26 announced suspicion to the head of the Russian detention center where Roshchina and Matveyev were tortured.
