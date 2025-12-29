Family of journalist Roshchina killed in captivity receives payments from the state

The amount of assistance from the state to the affected media outlets is currently UAH 302,800

Victoria Roshchyna (Photo: Facebook of the journalist)

The family of the journalist Victoria Roshchyna, tortured in Russian captivity, has received assistance from the state for her death. This was announced by the chairman of the parliamentary committee on freedom of speech and MP Voice Yaroslav Yurchyshyn.

He received confirmation of the transfer of funds from the State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting of Ukraine. It is a payment in the amount of UAH 302,800.

"No payments will bring Vika's family back. But this is the minimum that the state is obliged to do to show respect for its fallen journalists," Yurchyshyn said.

According to him, the Cabinet of Ministers has already allocated funds in the state budget for 2026 to pay the affected media workers. As reported LIGA.net in the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers, this payment is tied to the subsistence level. Therefore, the amount may increase next year.