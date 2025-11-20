EU imposes sanctions on those involved in torturing Roshchyna and other prisoners

EU says at least 15 prisoners died in Rostov region torture chambers as a result of ill-treatment

Victoria Roshchyna (Photo: Facebook account of the journalist)

On Thursday, November 20, the Council of the European Union imposed restrictive measures against 10 individuals responsible for serious violations or abuses of human rights and repression of civil society and democratic opposition in Russia. About said press service of the Council of the EU.

The sanctions concern high-ranking officials of the Main Department of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia in Rostov Region, including the pre-trial detention center No. 2.

In the institutions run by these individuals, prisoners, including captives, were regularly beaten, suffered from acute food shortages, and had virtually no access to medical and legal assistance.

During interrogations, prisoners were subjected to both psychological and physical pressure to confess to crimes. At least 15 prisoners died as a result of ill-treatment, including Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna.

The new EU restrictions also apply to representatives of the Russian judiciary who played a key role in the prosecution of Russian activist Alexei Gorinov, a former municipal deputy of the Krasnoselsky district of Moscow, who was sentenced to three years in prison for expressing his opinion on Russian aggression against Ukraine.

In addition, some of the persons on the list were involved in the persecution of Russians associated with the deceased Russian politician Alexei Navalny and his foundation.

The sanctions include asset freezes and a ban on entry into the EU. EU citizens and companies are also prohibited from providing funds to them.

In the sanctioned, the list got there Aleksandr Shtoda, one of the heads of the Taganrog Detention Center No. 2, who was served with a notice of suspicion in absentia in Ukraine in August 2025. Sanctions were also imposed on the chief jailer of Russia in the Rostov region, Andrei Polyakov.

In March 2024, the EU Council established a new system of restrictive measures against those responsible for human rights violations, repression of civil society and the opposition, and undermining democracy and the rule of law in Russia.