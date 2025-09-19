Finnish President doubts that Russia is attacking his country with drones

Alexander Stubb (Photo: Toms Kalnins/EPA)

President of Finland Alexander Stubb expressed doubt that Russia would organize the same drone attack on his country as it did in Poland on the night of September 10. He expressed this opinion at the Helsinki Security Forum conference, the broadcaster Yle.

According to him, the entry of Russian UAVs into Poland was a test of what can be done to the West in the so-called gray zone.

"We are being tested with managed migration, damage to undersea cables, and now with drones in Poland. We are being tested to see under what conditions Article 4 of the NATO Charter is activated and how the alliance responds," Stubb said.

The President of Finland noted that this may have also been a signal to Ukraine's Western allies that they should take care of their own air defense.

He believes that such drone attacks are unlikely to occur in Finland. At the same time, he assured that the country is sufficiently prepared for possible drone attacks.

On the night of September 10, during Russia's massive attack on Ukraine, "Shakhty" drones flew into Poland. Prime Minister Tusk said about 19 violations of airspace.

As of September 12, Poland has already recorded 21 violations of airspace by Russian drones.

On September 13, the country launched Operation Eastern Sentinel with the participation of allied aircraft.