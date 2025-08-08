Germany stops Israel from supplying weapons that could be used in Gaza

Friedrich Merz (Photo: ERA)

Germany is preparing to suspend the export of weapons to Israel that could be used in the Gaza Strip. This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in a government press release.

"Under the current circumstances, the German government will not approve any export of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip until further notice," the statement reads.

At the same time, this would not lead to a complete arms embargo and would leave open the possibility of continuing to export systems not related to the Gaza campaign, such as missile defense or naval equipment.

Merz noted that the expansion of Israel's operations in the Gaza Strip, which was approved by the country's cabinet on August 7, "complicates" the release of hostages, disarmament of Hamas and other stated goals. He also criticized the humanitarian consequences of the planned offensive .

"Israel must continue to improve the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip in a comprehensive and sustainable manner. Furthermore, the German government strongly urges the Israeli government to refrain from further steps towards the annexation of the West Bank," the statement reads.