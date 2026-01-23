Merz allowed participation in the Peace Council, but not in its current form

German Chancellor comments for the first time on possible joining the US President's initiative

Friedrich Merz (Photo: Gian Ehrenzeller/EPA)

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is ready to join the initiative of US President Donald Trump on the creation of a Peace Council but cannot accept the plan in its current form. He said this during a visit to Rome, the agency Reuters.

"As the Peace Council is currently set up, we cannot accept its governance structure in Germany for constitutional reasons," Merz said, without elaborating.

Read also The Trump Peace Council. How the US President decided to replace the UN with himself

The German chancellor added that Berlin is ready to explore various forms of cooperation with the United States if the goal is to find new formats that will bring the world closer to peace in different regions.

Mertz believes that these formats will not necessarily be limited to Gaza and the Middle East but can be applied, for example, to Ukraine.