Polish Foreign Minister brings a Russian "shahed" to the British Parliament – photo
On Tuesday, October 14, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski presented a Russian "shahed" in the British Parliament. He informed about it in the social network X and published the corresponding photo.
It is a drone that Russia used against Ukraine.
"The Kremlin uses such drones to terrorize Ukrainians and, using decoys, invaded Polish skies," Sikorski wrote.
The drone will not reach London, but this fleet of scrap metal can be used to destroy critical infrastructure, the head of Polish diplomacy emphasized.
- In Poland, wreckage of unknown UAVs is regularly found. In particular, at the end of September, the country found another drone that probably flew in during an airspace violation on September 10.
- Zelenskyy said that 92 drones were flying to Poland that day, but Ukraine shot down some.
