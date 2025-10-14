Polish Foreign Minister brings a Russian "shahed" to the British Parliament – photo

Radoslav Sikorsky shows the drone used by Russia to terrorize Ukrainians

"Shahed" (Photo: Radoslav Sikorsky's X-account)

On Tuesday, October 14, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski presented a Russian "shahed" in the British Parliament. He informed about it in the social network X and published the corresponding photo.

It is a drone that Russia used against Ukraine.

"The Kremlin uses such drones to terrorize Ukrainians and, using decoys, invaded Polish skies," Sikorski wrote.

The drone will not reach London, but this fleet of scrap metal can be used to destroy critical infrastructure, the head of Polish diplomacy emphasized.