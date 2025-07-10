South Korea arrests former president for the second time

Yoon Seok-yol was first arrested in January, but was released in March

Yoon Seok-yeol (Photo: Kim Hong-Ji/EPA)

On Thursday, July 10, a Seoul court issued an arrest warrant for former President Yun Seok-yol in connection with his failed attempt to impose martial law at the end of 2024, taking him into custody for the second time. This was reported by the agency Yonhap.

A senior judge at Seoul's Central District Court issued the warrant at the request of the prosecutor general, citing fears that the former South Korean president might destroy evidence.

The prosecution team sought the warrant on five key charges, including Yun's alleged violation of the rights of cabinet members. This was manifested by his summoning only a limited number of government officials to a meeting shortly before the declaration of martial law on December 3.

Yoon and his lawyers attended the hearing and denied all charges, after which the former president was taken to a Seoul detention center to await a court decision.

The former president is also accused of creating a fake document declaring martial law after December 3, 2024, to give legitimacy to his actions, and of having the then Prime Minister and Defense Minister sign the document.

Other allegations relate to his alleged instruction to a foreign press spokesperson to spread false statements, his instructions to the Presidential Security Service to prevent his detention by investigators in early January, and his order to delete call records from secure phones used by three military commanders.