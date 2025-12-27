Thailand and Cambodia agree on a truce

The ceasefire between the countries will come into effect on Saturday, December 27

Signing of the agreement (Photo: Ministry of Defense of Thailand)

On Saturday, December 27, Thailand and Cambodia agreed to end fierce border clashes that included fighter jet flights, the exchange of missile strikes and artillery shelling. This was reported by the agency Reuters.

"Both sides agree to maintain the current deployment of troops with no further movements," the defense ministers said in a joint statement.

The ceasefire between the countries will come into effect at noon local time.

"Any intensification of the offensive will escalate tensions and negatively affect long-term efforts to resolve the situation," the Cambodian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The agreement, signed by Thai Defense Minister Nattaphan Nakrpanit and his Cambodian counterpart Thea Sejha, ended 20 days of fighting that left at least 101 people dead and more than half a million people on both sides displaced.

According to Thailand's Defense Minister, the truce will be monitored by a group of observers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) regional bloc and directly coordinated by both countries. He added that at the political level, "direct communication will be established between the defense ministers and the armed forces chiefs of both sides."

The ministers agreed to return people displaced from the affected border areas and emphasized that neither side would use force against civilians.

According to the agreement, Thailand will also return 18 Cambodian soldiers who have been in its custody since the July clashes if the ceasefire is fully observed within 72 hours.

The border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia started July 24. At talks on July 28, Cambodia and Thailand agree to an "immediate and unconditional" ceasefire.

The next day, the Thai army accused cambodian troops in violation of the ceasefire, but the other side denied it.

August 7 Thailand and Cambodia signed a 13-point ceasefire agreement on the border that provides for compliance with the ceasefire.

October 14, 2025, the US State Department posted by on its X page lists wars that the Trump administration has allegedly ended. Among them is the war between Cambodia and Thailand.

In December, hostilities between the countries resumed, despite the US president's assurances that the war would end.