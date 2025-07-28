The US used a quarter of its ballistic missile interceptor reserves
The United States lost about a quarter of its THAAD interceptor missile stockpile during Israel's 12-day war with Iran in June, significantly outpacing production. This was reported by... reports CNN, citing two sources familiar with the operation.
American troops repelled a massive missile attack by Tehran, firing up to 150 THAAD missiles.
Last year, the U.S. purchased 11 new interceptor missiles, and it is expected that they will receive only 12 more this year.
The deployment of such a large number of THAAD missiles in such a short period has exposed a gap in the US missile defense network, which is a key part of deterring China.
In addition, a valuable asset has been depleted at a time when public support for Israel's defense in America has reached an all-time low, the channel notes.
- On the night of June 13th, Israel launched Operation "Rising Lion". The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) launched a "preemptive strike" against Iranian nuclear program facilities to prevent Tehran from acquiring weapons of mass destruction.
- On the night of June 22, the USA attacked nuclear facilities "Fordow," "Natanz," and "Isfahan." According to Fox News, could have been used for this purpose 30 Tomahawk missiles and 5-6 bunker-buster bombs.
- June 24, Israelagreed to a ceasefire with Iran.
- On July 2, it became known that The Pentagon has suspended supplies. to Ukraine some air defense missiles and other precision-guided munitions due to concerns that US arsenals have become too small.
