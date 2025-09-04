Trump administration is being sued over National Guard deployment in Washington, DC

D.C. Attorney General says Trump's actions were in violation of the Constitution

Brian Schwalb (Photo: x.com/DCAttorneyGen)

Washington authorities have filed a lawsuit against the administration of US President Donald Trump over the deployment of National Guard troops in the city to "establish security." This was reported by the District of Columbia Attorney General Brian Schwalb.

"We are suing to block the illegal deployment of National Guard troops in Washington, DC. Armed soldiers should not be patrolling American citizens on American soil," he said .

According to the prosecutor, the "military occupation" of the district violates local autonomy and fundamental freedoms, and this must be put to an end. In addition, the deployment of the National Guard "suppresses vital industries" such as restaurants, hotels and tourism.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court, seeks an injunction prohibiting the posting on the grounds that it is unconstitutional and violates a number of federal laws.