WSJ: U.S. moves commandos and special operations aircraft closer to Venezuela
This week, the United States deployed a significant number of special purpose aircraft, military personnel and equipment to the Caribbean. About this reported The Wall Street, citing U.S. officials familiar with the events and open flight tracking data.
At least 10 CV-22 Osprey aircraft used by special operations forces arrived in the region Monday evening from Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico. On the same day, C-17 transport aircraft arrived in Puerto Rico from Fort Stewart and Fort Campbell.
According to a U.S. official, the planes were transporting military personnel and equipment. It is not specified what types of troops and equipment were delivered.
The 27th Special Operations Wing is stationed at Cannon Air Base, the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment and the 101st Airborne Division are stationed at Fort Campbell, and the first battalion of the 75th Ranger Regiment is stationed at Hunter Army Airfield in Fort Stewart.
the 27th Special Operations Wing and the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment specialize in high-risk operations, including covert insertion and removal of personnel, air and combat support.
"They are preparing forces for action. The question that remains is what to achieve?" commented David Deptula, a former lieutenant general of the US Air Force and dean of the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies.
According to a spokesperson for the US Southern Command, which is responsible for US troops in Latin America, rotation of equipment and personnel is standard practice.
october 24, USA sent supersonic B-1 bombers to the coast of Venezuela and later America sent a strike group with the newest and largest aircraft carrier to Latin America.
october 31, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro turned to Russia, China, and Iran with a request to strengthen the country's "worn-out military potential."
on November 12, Reuters reported that Venezuela plans deploy weapons, including outdated Russian equipment, to organize guerrilla resistance or chaos in the event of a US air or ground attack.
- on November 14, the Minister of War, Hugheset announced about the start of a large-scale military operation near Venezuela. It was officially presented as a campaign against drug trafficking.
- on November 29, US President Donald Trump called on consider the skies over and near Venezuela closed.
