WSJ: U.S. moves commandos and special operations aircraft closer to Venezuela

At least 10 CV-22 Osprey aircraft arrived in the Caribbean region

CV-22 Osprey aircraft (Photo: Wikipedia)

This week, the United States deployed a significant number of special purpose aircraft, military personnel and equipment to the Caribbean. About this reported The Wall Street, citing U.S. officials familiar with the events and open flight tracking data.

At least 10 CV-22 Osprey aircraft used by special operations forces arrived in the region Monday evening from Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico. On the same day, C-17 transport aircraft arrived in Puerto Rico from Fort Stewart and Fort Campbell.

According to a U.S. official, the planes were transporting military personnel and equipment. It is not specified what types of troops and equipment were delivered.

The 27th Special Operations Wing is stationed at Cannon Air Base, the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment and the 101st Airborne Division are stationed at Fort Campbell, and the first battalion of the 75th Ranger Regiment is stationed at Hunter Army Airfield in Fort Stewart.

the 27th Special Operations Wing and the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment specialize in high-risk operations, including covert insertion and removal of personnel, air and combat support.

"They are preparing forces for action. The question that remains is what to achieve?" commented David Deptula, a former lieutenant general of the US Air Force and dean of the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies.

According to a spokesperson for the US Southern Command, which is responsible for US troops in Latin America, rotation of equipment and personnel is standard practice.