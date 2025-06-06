After one of the most massive attacks on Ukrainians, Russia declares that "the goal has been achieved"

The Russians claim that the night attack was a "response" to strikes on Russian military targets, but the occupiers have been firing on Ukraine on any day before

Tu-95 (Illustrative photo: resource of the occupiers)

On the night of June 6, Russia launched one of the most massive combined attacks on Ukraine, which killed rescuers and injured dozens of civilians. In the afternoon, the Russian Defense Ministry cynically reported on the allegedly achieved goals.

The aggressor state's military department claims that the strikes were allegedly in response to "terrorist acts of the Kyiv regime" (probably referring to the operation "Pavlina" by the Security Service of Ukraine and other strikes on Russian military facilities, which are legitimate targets – Ed.) However, Russia regularly attacks Ukraine regardless of whether there were hits on its territory.

The occupiers claim that a massive strike was carried out with "high-precision" long-range weapons and UAVs on "design bureaus, enterprises for the production and repair of weapons and military equipment of Ukraine, workshops for the assembly of attack drones, and training centers for flight personnel.".

"The target of the strike has been achieved. All designated targets have been hit," the Russian Defense Ministry cynically stated.

Instead, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, representatives of local authorities in different regions, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the State Emergency Service and law enforcement officers have already told and shown the consequences of Russian attacks – civilians were hit .

Overnight, Russia attacked with 452 air strikes: 407 drones and 45 missiles .

The most serious consequences were in Kyiv. Three rescuers were killed and 23 other people were injured, including 14 employees of the State Emergency Service.

A fire broke out in a high-rise building, with one child among the three victims. Infrastructure, buildings, and railroad tracks were damaged.

The Russians also shelled Kyiv region – there, too, the UZ tracks and private houses were damaged .

More 15 people were injured in Lutsk. A multi-story building was partially destroyed. A government office, educational institutions, commercial facilities and cars were also damaged.

Ternopil experienced the most massive attack in the entire full-scale war . The industrial infrastructure of local enterprises was damaged, and 10 people were injured, including five rescuers. The shelling caused fires that polluted the air. Elderly people and children were advised to stay at home.

Also, due to a nighttime enemy attack in Ternopil region, power grids were damaged, almost 4000 houses were left without electricity.

The strikes also affected Lviv, Khmelnytsky, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Poltava regions. Civilian casualties everywhere.