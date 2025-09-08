Ammunition and USSR medals found on Parubiy's suspect in murder

on September 1, the National Police searched the apartment of a suspect in the murder of an MP

Andriy Parubiy (Photo: x.com/AndriyParubiy)

Law enforcers search apartment of suspect in murder of MP Andriy Parubiy and found ammunition and a collection of Soviet and Ukrainian awards. This is stated in the decision of the Galician District Court of Lviv, published in the Unified Register of Court Decisions.

The search took place on September 1. As a result, two pyrotechnic devices, 50 spent cartridge cases and 85 containers for plastic ammunition were seized.

In addition, 33 orders and medals of the USSR and Ukraine, three appendices to the awards, as well as 25 badges and metal stars were found in the apartment. Among them are the "For the Capture of Budapest" badge and the "Society for the Fight for Sobriety" badges.

In another court ruling it is notedhe said that during the search, investigators also found other items – four notebooks with handwritten notes, a sheet with excerpts from legislation, several flash drives and cell phones.

The case file shows that after committing the crime, the suspect burned his clothes, dismantled his bicycle and threw the weapon into the lake.