"Attack" on Putin's residence: now Trump says he doesn't know if it's true

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump during the summit in Alaska on August 15 (Photo: EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump said he did not know whether there was a "Ukrainian attack" on the residence of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Valdai. The American leader told about this in an interview with to The New York Times on January 7.

The journalist asked Trump if he still trusted Putin after the incident when he claimed that Ukraine had allegedly fired a missile at his house (the Russian side claimed a drone "attack". – Ed.), but American intelligence indicates that this did not happen.

In response, the US president recounted how on the day of the interview, Russian ships "left awfully quickly" while the US was detaining the "shadow" tanker Bella 1, which was sailing from Venezuela under the Russian flag.

The politician was asked why the Russian dictator did not tell him the truth about the "attack" on his residence.

"I don’t know. I don’t know if it was the truth or not. He did tell me that his home was attacked [...] which I would not have been happy about," Trump replied.

He did not give any other details, as the topic was interrupted by a phone call.

It should be noted that on January 5, US president claimed that he did not believe in a "Ukrainian attack" on Putin's residence.