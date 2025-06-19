Bail for former head of Odesa TCC Borisov increased to UAH 45 million
The Court of Appeal has increased the bail for the former head of the Odesa Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, Yevhen Borysov, to UAH 45.4 million. This was reported by and the State Bureau of Investigation.
on June 19, a panel of judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld a complaint filed by a prosecutor from the Prosecutor General's Office to increase bail for a defendant in a criminal case.
In May 2025, a judge of the Pechersk District Court remanded the former military commander in custody until June 24 with an alternative of UAH 20 million bail. However, the decision on the amount of bail was appealed, as SBI investigators had reasonable suspicions that the former military officer was trying to get out on bail and escape.
Borysov is suspected of obstructing the legitimate activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a special period and forgery.
- on July 22, 2023, the SBI notified Borysov of suspicion of illicit enrichment of UAH 188 million. He was detained on July 24. on July 25, Borysov was arrested with the right to be released on bail in the amount of UAH 150 million.
- On May 28, 2024, after Borysov was released on bail in the amount of UAH 12 million, he was detained at the exit of the pre-trial detention center and informed of a new suspicion of organizing the legalization of illegal proceeds in the amount of more than UAH 142 million.
- On July 11, it was reported that Borysov would appear in court. According to the investigation, he went on vacation to Spain instead of serving.
- On December 26, 2024, the court arrested the former head of the Odesa TCC and set bail at UAH 402 million.