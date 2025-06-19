Bail for former head of Odesa TCC Borisov increased to UAH 45 million

The Court of Appeal has increased the bail for the former head of the Odesa Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, Yevhen Borysov, to UAH 45.4 million. This was reported by and the State Bureau of Investigation.

on June 19, a panel of judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld a complaint filed by a prosecutor from the Prosecutor General's Office to increase bail for a defendant in a criminal case.

In May 2025, a judge of the Pechersk District Court remanded the former military commander in custody until June 24 with an alternative of UAH 20 million bail. However, the decision on the amount of bail was appealed, as SBI investigators had reasonable suspicions that the former military officer was trying to get out on bail and escape.

Borysov is suspected of obstructing the legitimate activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a special period and forgery.