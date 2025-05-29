Chaly: Taurus is needed now, after Russia's attack we will have a window of opportunity
Ukraine already needs German long-range Taurus missiles, as Kyiv will have a window of opportunity in the fall after Moscow's summer offensive. Analyst, diplomat, and Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States (2015-2019) Valeriy Chaly said this in a video interview with LIGA.net.
"Personally, I would be very surprised if there is no such decision [on transferring Taurus to Ukraine]. If it is not there at this stage, then this is a catastrophe for the European understanding of the development of further events," he said.
According to Chaly, there is currently a chance that 100-150 such long-range missiles "will play their role," given the Russian offensive or preparatory actions for it in the Sumy direction.
"In principle, we are currently in a period when we are being attacked, we are being pushed further – we really need an understanding now, together with the Europeans, of what our strategy will be. [...] In the fall, there will be a window of opportunity after this [offensive] campaign, which we will not be able to cancel in any way, because Russian resources are invested in it. This summer campaign, it will go. The Russians always do this – at the last stage before a forced stop, they intensify the strikes as much as possible. So until the fall, as long as weather conditions allow – they will do it," the diplomat said.
He noted that Ukraine needs these Tauruses now, not "someday."
"I really hope that they [Taurus] are already on their way [to Ukraine]. Because if that's not the case, then I don't understand the new chancellor at all. Why these political maneuvers?" the analyst noted.
At the same time, Chaly positively assessed the fact that Germany classified its military assistance, and noted that Ukrainians learn about the presence of Taurus in Kyiv only from media reports about long-range missile strikes or combined attacks on Russian targets.
"That is, this message is much better than all these conversations, which are actually blinding. And the negotiations are now blinding," the diplomat concluded.
- On May 28, President Zelensky arrived in Germany for a visit. At a briefing, Merz announced the expansion of military assistance to Ukraine. He also confirmed that there would be no restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons against Russia.
- Ukraine and Germany signed three defense agreements the day before: on long-range weapons, the production of air defense systems, and the purchase of Ukrainian medical equipment.
- Germany has announced additional military aid worth 5 billion euros – Berlin will finance weapons, ammunition and satellite communications for Ukraine.
- On May 29, Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine and Germany were discussing the supply of Taurus, but he agreed with Merz not to discuss some details publicly.