Chaly: Taurus is needed now, after Russia's attack we will have a window of opportunity

The diplomat is very hopeful that these long-range missiles are already on their way to Ukraine.

Valeriy Chaly (Photo: Screenshot from LIGA.net video)

Ukraine already needs German long-range Taurus missiles, as Kyiv will have a window of opportunity in the fall after Moscow's summer offensive. Analyst, diplomat, and Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States (2015-2019) Valeriy Chaly said this in a video interview with LIGA.net.

"Personally, I would be very surprised if there is no such decision [on transferring Taurus to Ukraine]. If it is not there at this stage, then this is a catastrophe for the European understanding of the development of further events," he said.

According to Chaly, there is currently a chance that 100-150 such long-range missiles "will play their role," given the Russian offensive or preparatory actions for it in the Sumy direction.

"In principle, we are currently in a period when we are being attacked, we are being pushed further – we really need an understanding now, together with the Europeans, of what our strategy will be. [...] In the fall, there will be a window of opportunity after this [offensive] campaign, which we will not be able to cancel in any way, because Russian resources are invested in it. This summer campaign, it will go. The Russians always do this – at the last stage before a forced stop, they intensify the strikes as much as possible. So until the fall, as long as weather conditions allow – they will do it," the diplomat said.

He noted that Ukraine needs these Tauruses now, not "someday."

Read also WELT learned that the military aid package to Ukraine from Germany is worth 5 billion euros

"I really hope that they [Taurus] are already on their way [to Ukraine]. Because if that's not the case, then I don't understand the new chancellor at all. Why these political maneuvers?" the analyst noted.

At the same time, Chaly positively assessed the fact that Germany classified its military assistance, and noted that Ukrainians learn about the presence of Taurus in Kyiv only from media reports about long-range missile strikes or combined attacks on Russian targets.

"That is, this message is much better than all these conversations, which are actually blinding. And the negotiations are now blinding," the diplomat concluded.