Chernihiv region to strengthen air defense system due to Russian shelling of energy sector

The regional military administration is currently working with the military command to strengthen air defense

Air defense (Photo: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Air defense systems will be reinforced in Chernihiv region due to Russia's repeated attacks on power supply facilities. About reported vyacheslav Chaus, head of the regional military administration.

According to him, the regional military administration is currently working with the military command.

"The task of the OVA is to add critical equipment and special equipment," Chaus said.

On the night of October 4, Russian troops drones damaged several important power supply facilities in the Chernihiv region. As a result, about 50,000 consumers were affected by the blackouts.

Hourly power outage schedules are still in effect in the region. According to the regional power company, starting today, the outages are three in three (three hours of power for the queue and three hours without power).