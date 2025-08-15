The head of the CPD emphasizes that the purpose of this is to convince the United States of the alleged ability of the Russian army to collapse the front

Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov has prepared for the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a map of the Donetsk region to demonstrate the alleged advance of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRGs) to the US President Donald Trump during a meeting in Alaska. About reported head of the Center for Countering Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko.

According to Kovalenko, the purpose of this is to convince the United States that the Russian army is capable of collapsing the front and making a quick breakthrough in the Donetsk sector, as if "everything is already decided."

However, according to the head of the Center, no one plans to clarify where the DRGs of three to five people are and where the issues of securing and holding the frontline are.

"In fact, the situation at the front is complicated, and the Russians have no way to quickly reach Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, as they try to pretend. They also have not occupied Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka, which they plan to occupy in 2024," Kovalenko explained.

on August 14, in the CDC reportedputin is also preparing certain "historical materials" for a meeting with Trump.

We are talking about geographic maps that, according to the Russian dictator, should prove to Trump that Ukraine is an "artificial state" formed at the expense of the territories of other countries.

This is supposed to justify Russia's military aggression against Ukraine and the Kremlin's claims to Ukrainian territories.

"Such an approach is unacceptable from the point of view of international law, which clearly enshrines the principles of territorial inviolability, inviolability of borders and the illegality of the use of force or threat of force," the Center emphasized.